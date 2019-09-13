Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Short Interest Down 13.3% in August

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 589,700 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,588. Rosehill Resources has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Harry Quarls purchased 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 41,300 shares of company stock worth $62,595 over the last 90 days. 80.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROSE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rosehill Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Rosehill Resources during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 90.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rosehill Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rosehill Resources during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

ROSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.