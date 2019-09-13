Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

FLS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. 14,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on FLS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

