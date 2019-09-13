Rifco (CVE:RFC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.82. Rifco shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 666.24, a current ratio of 26.50 and a quick ratio of 26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 million and a PE ratio of -43.68.

About Rifco (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

