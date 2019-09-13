Richard J. Braemer Sells 14,800 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $562,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TOL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 71,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

