Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCDO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 783 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Ricardo stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 665 ($8.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 709.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 713.92. The stock has a market cap of $355.15 million and a PE ratio of 19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Ricardo has a one year low of GBX 572 ($7.47) and a one year high of GBX 890 ($11.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 15.28 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $6.00. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.