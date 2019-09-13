Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Update

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,016,400 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the July 31st total of 1,458,100 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.36. 3,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,980. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $780.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 380,085 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

