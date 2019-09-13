Reviewing Teekay (NYSE:TK) & Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NYSE:PANL)

Teekay (NYSE:TK) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Teekay and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teekay currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.23%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.37%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Teekay.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teekay and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.71 billion 0.26 -$79.24 million N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions $372.97 million 0.39 $17.76 million $0.53 6.21

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay.

Risk & Volatility

Teekay has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay -8.34% -1.42% -0.48% Pangaea Logistics Solutions 4.28% 8.39% 4.35%

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Teekay on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of 155 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 20, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 20 vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

