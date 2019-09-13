Reviewing Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) and J.Jill (NASDAQ:JILL)

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Apex Global Brands has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.Jill has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.1% of Apex Global Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of J.Jill shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Apex Global Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of J.Jill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apex Global Brands and J.Jill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apex Global Brands $24.44 million 0.44 -$12.33 million N/A N/A J.Jill $706.26 million 0.15 $30.52 million $0.72 3.31

J.Jill has higher revenue and earnings than Apex Global Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Apex Global Brands and J.Jill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apex Global Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A J.Jill 0 4 1 0 2.20

J.Jill has a consensus target price of $4.14, indicating a potential upside of 73.78%. Given J.Jill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Apex Global Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Apex Global Brands and J.Jill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apex Global Brands -49.15% -20.47% -3.00% J.Jill -11.90% 5.52% 1.59%

Summary

J.Jill beats Apex Global Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc., a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout. It maintains license agreements with retailers and manufacturers that span approximately 140 countries in approximately 20,000 retail locations and digital commerce. The company was formerly known as Cherokee Inc. and changed its name to Apex Global Brands Inc. in June 2019. Apex Global Brands Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. Its targeted customers are 45 years and older. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs. As of April 3, 2019, it operated approximately 280 stores. J.Jill, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

