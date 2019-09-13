Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Rev Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rev Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Rev Group alerts:

NYSE:REVG opened at $10.39 on Monday. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $561.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,272.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 211.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 238.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 178.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the second quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.