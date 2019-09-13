resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TORC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of resTORbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TORC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 1,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,229. resTORbio has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.30.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in resTORbio during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 1,292.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

