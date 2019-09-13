Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50, Morningstar.com reports. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 301.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million.

NYSE RH opened at $169.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $173.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.31.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.