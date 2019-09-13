Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.09

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.88. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 4,410 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Research Frontiers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 27.80 and a current ratio of 27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 239.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

In other Research Frontiers news, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 26,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $87,987.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 15,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $49,465.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 55.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 303,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

