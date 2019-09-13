Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY):

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $62.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Dave & Buster's have underperformed the industry in the past year, we are encouraged by the company’s solid revenue growth in the last-rported quarter. Its various sales-building initiatives, increased focus on distinguished offerings and dependence on gaming set it apart from other restaurants. In the fiscal first quarter, its revenues rose 9.5% from the prior-year quarter number. The upside was primarily driven by consistent unit growth, and robust Amusements and Other revenues as well as Food and Beverage revenues. Consistent efforts to build sales and improve margins through various initiatives have also been key growth drivers. However, the company trimmed its 2019 outlook, which is concerning. Also, rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model might hurt profits.”

8/31/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $41.85. 156,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $344.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.27 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,480.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Griffith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.32 per share, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at $641,977.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

