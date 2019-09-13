Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.24

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $0.86. Renren shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 5,098 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $110.36 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Renren by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Renren by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

