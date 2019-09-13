Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,265,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $34,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 757.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 646.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.33. 24,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.98 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.25. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.95 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -76.60%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

