Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $36.49 Million Position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 4,914.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 721,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit worth $36,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 37,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,630,899 shares of company stock worth $7,717,823 in the last quarter.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 14,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,213. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $313.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.