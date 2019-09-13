Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $35.62 Million Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Regis worth $35,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 590.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 213.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 78.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Regis in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Regis by 155.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regis news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko acquired 6,500 shares of Regis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $104,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

RGS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,870. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $679.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.52. Regis had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $248.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

