Ren (REN) Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Huobi Global and OKEx. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $31.39 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.11 or 0.04374774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,594,931 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Tidex, Binance, IDEX, Huobi Global, DDEX, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

