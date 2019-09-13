Remme Market Cap Hits $2.34 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Tidex and Gate.io. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $214,426.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Remme has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.79 or 0.04399343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX, Kuna, Gate.io and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

