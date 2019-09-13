Refereum Hits 1-Day Volume of $183,104.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $183,104.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, DDEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00203395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.01157378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022136 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,078,015,498 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bittrex, DDEX, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

