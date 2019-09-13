Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 27.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 136,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 12.8% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 108.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,897,000 after buying an additional 142,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,522. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

