RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 103,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Peter M. Chang purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 561.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 18.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 288,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBB stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 38,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,168. The firm has a market cap of $400.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

