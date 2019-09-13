Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in Raytheon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTN. Vertical Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.80.

RTN stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.30. 74,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $210.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.