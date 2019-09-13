Raven Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,936.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $795,335.00 and approximately $8,936.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.01147757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

