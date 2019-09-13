Raiden Network Token Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $165,111.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, DDEX, Binance and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007067 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, Huobi, Bibox, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.