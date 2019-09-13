Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Down 25.6% in August

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 318,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

RDWR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 2,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,496. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.04 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.84%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Radware by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

