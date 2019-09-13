Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Up 13.1% in August

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,327,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 25,047,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,551,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,023,000 after acquiring an additional 757,262 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 29,505.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 595,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 593,063 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 29.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 287,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 65,703 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 12.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 112,267 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 358,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

