Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Short Interest Down 77.6% in August

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the July 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Qumu alerts:

NASDAQ:QUMU remained flat at $$3.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 13,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,964. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qumu by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qumu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.