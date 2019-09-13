QUINADS (QUIN) Price Tops $0.0000

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. QUINADS has a market cap of $42,808.00 and approximately $29,628.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. One QUINADS token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00320600 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00052987 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007010 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

