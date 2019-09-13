Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 136.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. 263,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,080. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $94,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,316.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,598. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

