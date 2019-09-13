Quantamental Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Radware in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Radware by 127.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.04 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

