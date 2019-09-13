Quantamental Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 14,277.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after buying an additional 85,625 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 400,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 265,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 236,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 205,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,280. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $967.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $295,880.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,041 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,139.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.