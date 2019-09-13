Quantamental Technologies LLC Grows Position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHCT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.20. 730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $796.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. ValuEngine downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.01.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

