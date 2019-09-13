Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 855 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 791.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 74,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $102.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.5295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

SNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

