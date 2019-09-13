Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) “Restricted” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their restricted rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

Shares of LON:QFI opened at GBX 4.46 ($0.06) on Monday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12-month low of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million and a PE ratio of -14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.29.

In other news, insider Michael Peter Kirk acquired 18,143 shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,270.01 ($1,659.49).

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.