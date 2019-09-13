Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a restricted rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 4.46 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87. Quadrise Fuels International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.29.

In other Quadrise Fuels International news, insider Michael Peter Kirk acquired 18,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,270.01 ($1,659.49).

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

