Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quad Graphics, Inc. is a provider of print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories. Its print-related services comprise digital photography, digital imaging, binding, mailing and distribution, and data optimization and analytics services. The Company also engages in the design, development, manufacture, and service of printing-related auxiliary equipment for original equipment manufacturers and printing companies worldwide. Quad Graphics, Inc. is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QUAD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE QUAD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 121,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,978. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $567.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Quad/Graphics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $53,072.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,798.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,074 shares of company stock worth $189,186 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 52.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

