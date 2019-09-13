QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.15. QEP Resources shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 4,878,054 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QEP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.97.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Minarovic purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Trice purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 140,000 shares of company stock worth $534,450 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

