QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0913

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. QASH has a market cap of $31.96 million and $456,028.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, Huobi and Hotbit. In the last week, QASH has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00200631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.01143613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00086905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023801 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Liquid, Gate.io, Hotbit, Huobi, Ethfinex, IDEX, GOPAX and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

