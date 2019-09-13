Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 33,491 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AAON were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 178.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $53.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.42 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

