Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Hubbell worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.0% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hubbell by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $233,362.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

HUBB stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $137.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

