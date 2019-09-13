Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 370 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of IPG Photonics worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $1,505,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,899,229.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $27,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $1,957,905. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

IPGP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.92. 5,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.88. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

