Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.06 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 357,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 16,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,674. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,028.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

