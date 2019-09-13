Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.99 Million Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of Kelly Services worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

In other news, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $732,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,170.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Polehna sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $48,917.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,055 shares of company stock valued at $856,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

KELYA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 3,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KELYA. ValuEngine cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.