Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Qualys worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $4,241,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 17.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $356,568.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,170,721.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $579,270.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,653.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.95. 1,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,717. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.