Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 80,140 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 711.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 277,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,003. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $2,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. bought 46,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,287.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

