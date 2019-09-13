Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 26,353 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 48.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Malibu Boats by 17.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of MBUU traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,146. The firm has a market cap of $634.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $57.90.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.75 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

