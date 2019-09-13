Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.79

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and traded as low as $16.08. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 2,278 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $154.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.02.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 542.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

