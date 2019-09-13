Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PTVCA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014. Protective Insurance has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC grew its holdings in Protective Insurance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 224,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

