Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
PTVCA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014. Protective Insurance has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.
About Protective Insurance
Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.
Recommended Story: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.