ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.33

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $17.50. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 45,382 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at $59,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 8.6% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 78,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 254.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter.

